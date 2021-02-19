Leaders break ground on J.A. Colonial Group Discovery Center of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanks to a partnership between Georgia Southern University and Junior Achievement, young students in the Coastal Empire will soon be able to learn about business and personal money management.
Leaders breaking ground on the new J.A. Colonial Group Discovery Center of Savannah Friday. It’s being built on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.
Thousands of sixth and seventh graders from nearby counties will learn about personal finance and how to run a business.
“They learn about this in the classroom, but then they will come to this center once we finish it and open it up, and it will look like a mini Savannah, a mini city and they will go to our store fronts in there which will be local businesses partners and either be a consumer or work for those store fronts for the day,” said Camille Russo, V.P. Junior Achievement of Georgia.
They hope to have the center open near the end of 2021.
