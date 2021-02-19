Make Shrimp Etouffee At Home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It doesn’t have to be Mardi Gras to enjoy the flavors of New Orleans. And of you have the time and patience to make an etouffee, Georgia shrimp can be a great addition to it.
For an authentic etouffee, start by making a shrimp stock by placing shrimp shells and tails, a lemon, an onion, the discarded parts of a bell pepper and celery stalks you will use in the recipe in a large pot and covering along with four cups of water or vegetable stock. Bring that to a boil and simmer for an hour.
In the meantime, sprinkle 1 1/2 pounds of Georgia shrimp with a Cajun spice mixture and sauté them until just cooked through, about three minutes. Reserve the shrimp and pan juices to be added back into the etouffee later.
In the same pan, make a rough from equal parts butter and flour (four tablespoons each shout do.) Cook the rough at low heat stirring constantly at least until it turns the color of peanut butter.
When the rough is done, add chopped celery, bell pepper and onion. After two minutes, add chopped garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of thyme.
After another three minutes, add the stock to the sautéed vegetables a little at a time, stirring to incorporate after each addition. When a smooth gravy starts to form, add two cups of chopped tomatoes with the seeds removed along with three tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and two bay leaves. Bring that mixture to a boil and reduce to a simmer until the tomatoes have completely broken down and are incorporated into the sauce.
After about 20 minutes, reduce the heat to low and add chopped scallion and parsley (1/4 cup each) as well as the reserved shrimp and pan juices.
Leave it on the stovetop just long enough to bring the shrimp back up to heat and serve the etouffee with white rice.
