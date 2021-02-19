Man killed after attempting to cross busy Hinesville road

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed while attempting to cross a busy Hinesville road.
According to GSP Trooper Keith Kerrick, the man was attempting to cross E.G. Miles Parkway near Pipkin Road, shortly after 7:30 p.m.
GSP says a tractor trailer was attempting to turn left from the turning lane when it hit the man, sending him into a lane of traffic. GSP says the man was then hit by another car.
The man, 30-year-old Brandon Murphy, of Hinesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
GSP continues to investigate. Both lanes of E.G. Miles Parkway was closed to traffic while troopers conducted their investigation with assistance from the Hinesville Police Department.
The Coastal News Service contributed to this story.
