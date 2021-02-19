New book of children’s essays explores kids’ feelings about COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children around the Coastal Empire have a chance to grab a free book written for kids, by kids, about life during the pandemic. The book signing and giveaway is Friday, February 19 in Savannah.
The book, Kids Journal Through COVID 19: United Kids Speak features 50 essays from students across the country. One essay was chosen per state to give a national representation.
“I’m giving them a platform to express themselves they have a conversation among themselves,” publisher Laval Belle said.
Trinity Pace of Macon, Georgia penned the winning essay from the Peach State. The sixth grader says the book was a chance for students to explain how the pandemic has affected them.
“Some kids actually are, you know, having very deep feelings about this and not just, oh we have to stay home,” Pace said.
Belle said five finalists were chosen in each state and it was a challenge choosing the winners out of 250 essays. He says the results were both heartbreaking and inspiring.
“One of the kids in Massachusetts, she was homeless when she wrote it,” Belle said. “Another child in Iowa, when she submitted her essay, she had just lost her aunt. Some kids, they were real happy. They were very inspirational. They were very positive.”
Trinity and her younger brother both submitted essays after encouragement from their mother, Charm, who is also a teacher.
“Trinity is very avid reader and a writer and so this is a great opportunity just to kind of pause and stop in the hustle and bustle and think about okay how is this really affecting you how it’s really making you feel,” Charm Pace said.
Belle and Pace will both be in Savannah Friday, February 19 for a drive-thru book signing event at Sanctuary of Praise Christian Assembly from 5-7 p.m. The 100 Black Men of Savannah secured 100 copies of the book to hand out to children during the event.
