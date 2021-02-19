New container truck gate opens at the Port of Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be less traffic at the Port of Savannah thanks to a new gate.
City, county, and Georgia port officials cutting the ribbon on Friday. The container truck gate is on Louisville Road, just North of 17.
The Georgia Port Authority received input from neighborhoods nearby before starting the project. Along with reducing truck traffic, a new drainage system has been installed to help the surrounding community.
“Savannah is a community of neighborhoods. People live here. So it was very important to me and to the neighborhood that we have a good working relationship, that we’re able to talk about needs and issues before we built, and I think we’ve come up with plans that both honor and respect the neighborhood while accomplishing our economic goals,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
Georgia Ports Authority approved $45 million for the project. It included raising an area of the port over four feet.
