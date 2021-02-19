Renovation completed on new open air space in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Residents on Hilton Head Island have a new area to go walk, run, and enjoy nature. The island has finished a month long project renovating what used to be a golf course into an open air space.
A few months ago, the mid-island tract off Union Cemetery Road on Hilton Head was dangerous. You could hardly walk the path without tripping over fallen tree branches and broken sidewalks.
Today, it’s a different story. The town’s contractors have cleared all the trails along the park.
They took out dangerous sidewalks and cleared branches. The 103-acre tract used to be a golf course until the town purchased it in 2013 after it fell into disrepair.
The town says even though the park has been cleaned up, there are still some hidden dangers. Namely areas of the park that are currently underdeveloped.
The project installed split rail fencing around the property and connected existing cart paths for those who want to use their golf carts in the area. They also installed a temporary parking lot near the property’s Union Cemetery Road entrance. Moving forward the park will be even more interactive.
“During that effort, the community really gave us a lot of good ideas about what they would like to see happen with this, which includes a combination of active and passive recreation. So, when I say active that could be things like soccer field, passive obviously the walking trails, playgrounds, things like that for the community to enjoy,” said Jennifer Ray, with HHI Community Development.
The town also left a total of 15 acres untouched to serve as wildlife habitats. They say it supports the town’s mission to stay environmentally sustainable while improving the town of Hilton Head.
