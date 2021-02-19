Savannah celebrates Ga. Arbor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a day dedicated to celebrating some of our state’s oldest and most prominent residents, but it might not be who you think.
Friday is Arbor Day. And while each state picks a different day to celebrate, they all have the same goal, to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.
The City of Savannah did just that by planting a tree themselves.
The City’s Arbor Day event was put on by the Park and Tree Commission in the city’s third district.
Savannah is a Tree City. That’s a designation given to communities by the Arbor Day Foundation.
It recognizes that the Hostess City has systems in place to manage and expand their public trees.
While it may seem like a small effort, Alderman Linda Wilder-Bryans say it’s vitally important to preserving our city.
“This live oak tree that you see behind me is going to one day have so much shade, and we may not be here, but we know that we were a part of this Arbor Day celebration in the third district, and I’m just so happy to be a part of this, you know to stand with commissioners and Gordon Denny and his staff, even standing in the rain, there is some sun. And the trees and planting them are part of the sun.”
The Arbor Day Foundation says planting and protecting trees like the one planted Friday is key to protecting our communities.
Trees help to clear the air, protect drinking water, and contribute to healthy communities.
Savannah joins more than 3,000 communities across the U-S committed to growing our public trees.
