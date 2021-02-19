Savannah-Chatham’s Pre-K lottery now open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah-Chatham County Public School students prepare to head back to the classroom for hybrid learning on Monday, some are already planning for next school year as they welcome the newest learners in Pre-Kindergarten.
Savannah-Chatham’s Pre-K application process has officially opened and already hundreds of families have signed up for the lottery.
“Across the district we have 1,390 seats available. We always have more applications than seats are available and that’s why we have to do a lottery,” SCCPSS Early Childhood Education Program Manager Amanda Drought said.
Families can go online to fill out the Pre-K application now. All you need to have is your child’s birth certificate and proof of address.
Leaders say applications are due by March 4.
Families filling out the application can choose up to three schools, but priority is given to students at their zoned schools. Drought says they did not add any seats this year and don’t know exactly what to expect because so much is different in the age of COVID-19.
“I think that COVID may impact our numbers this coming school year, but my advice to parents would be to go ahead and complete a Pre-K application just to be on the safe side. If you are offered a seat, you can always decline,” Drought said.
The Pre-K lottery will take place on April 7 and families will then be notified of their child’s status for the incoming school year.
