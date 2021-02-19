Savannah Jewish Film Festival Goes All Virtual This Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Coastal Empire tradition is going all virtual this year so that it can continue despite the pandemic.
The Savannah Jewish Film Festival will show six films this year, each with an accompanying program. You’ll have access to stream each film 72 hours before the live, interactive film discussion is scheduled. This will mark the 18th year of the festival, and organizers say it has become an event that both the local Jewish community and the wider Savannah community look forward to.
”This is a way for us to show films that reflect the Jewish life in many forms. Many of the stories are universal, and that’s why there are so many large Jewish film festivals across the country, with many of the viewers not even being Jewish,” Community Impact Coordinator Sunny Nayberg said. “I think it gives people the opportunity to watch films they wouldn’t watch on their day to day basis, and I think it’s something for them to enjoy, and we’re very excited we’re able to do it this year. Although we have the pandemic, we’re able to do it virtually.”
The Savannah Jewish Film Festival kicks of February 28 and continues through March 11.
All films will be free to stream, but you are required to register. You’ll need to sign up for each film you plan on watching individually.
To see a full schedule of films and register, click here.
