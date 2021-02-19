Savannah Jewish Film Festival Goes All Virtual This Year

”This is a way for us to show films that reflect the Jewish life in many forms. Many of the stories are universal, and that’s why there are so many large Jewish film festivals across the country, with many of the viewers not even being Jewish,” Community Impact Coordinator Sunny Nayberg said. “I think it gives people the opportunity to watch films they wouldn’t watch on their day to day basis, and I think it’s something for them to enjoy, and we’re very excited we’re able to do it this year. Although we have the pandemic, we’re able to do it virtually.”