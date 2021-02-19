SC reports 1,585 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 51 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 1500 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 1,585 new and 393 probable COVID-19 cases and 51 confirmed and 13 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 432,780 confirmed cases, 65,157 probable cases, 7,325 confirmed deaths and 888 probable deaths.
Friday’s report tallied the results of 27,073 individual test results with a positive rate of 8.7%.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.