SCDOT to begin widening of Highway 17 in Jasper County

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin construction on Monday, Feb. 22, to widen nearly 4.2 miles of US 17 from the Georgia border to the intersection of SC 315 near Hardeeville, SC.
SCDOT says it will widen the roadway from two to four lanes and make other improvements to enhance its safety and accommodate increasing traffic associated with residential and economic growth in the region.
The $41.9 million project includes a divided grass median between the new four lanes, wider shoulders and safety rumble strips. SCDOT will also install bike lanes and intersection improvements, including the installation of new traffic signaling at the SC 315 and US 17 intersection.
A second phase of the project is being designed by Georgia DOT to construct a second bridge over Back River near the Savannah River.
“The Highway 17 widening project accomplishes several goals. It updates the road infrastructure and improves the safety of our citizens as they travel the corridor,” J. Barnwell Fishburne was quoted as saying in a news release, Chairman of the SCDOT Commission representing the 6th Congressional District. “It also supports the region’s growth and economic development efforts now and for the future.
Construction signs will soon be placed along the corridor.
SCDOT expects the construction work to be completed by late 2025.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.