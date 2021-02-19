Suspect arrested after assault at Map Maker Cove residence

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after two people were sent to the hospital after an early Friday morning altercation.
According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Map Maker Cove. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering serious injuries and one woman suffering non-life threatening injuries.
A third person, 36-year-old Mark Anthony Le, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of 3rd degree cruelty to children. The cruelty to children charge stems from the fact that children were present when the incident occurred, according to police.
Chatham Co. detectives say all the parties involved knew each other and this was not a random incident.
