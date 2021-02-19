Task force develops plans for affordable housing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For just over six months, members of the Housing Savannah task force have put their heads together to tackle the issue of increasing affordable, workforce housing in the City.
The task force’s goal is affordable housing policies that guarantee budget-friendly permanent housing options.
The issue of needing more affordable, workforce housing isn’t unique to Savannah. But every city has different needs, so the solution has to be tailored to the Hostess City.
The Housing Savannah Task Force is split into subcommittees, and together have come up with five plans to move Savannah’s housing policies forward.
First, is community awareness and support, making sure the public is educated about what it takes to produce safe and affordable housing. The second plan aims to increase annual investment from local governments, businesses and charity organizations. Third, the task force wants to see more households getting help.
Another plan is fixing local, state and federal housing laws that might prevent the creating of more safe, affordable housing. And last, similar to the second, seeks to bring more partners like banks and health care groups.
“We’ve got to have the philanthropic organizations, the business organizations to come help. And we’ll be identifying that in a plan and we’ll have names of people that we hope will come onboard to help accomplish this goal. So we want to move, we want to be able to show that this is a community effort. This is just not going to be a city government effort even though the Mayor appointed us to this task force. This is going to be a community-wide effort,” said Israel Small, Task force co-chair.
Small says they hope to wrap up the planning and brainstorming for solutions in the next three to four months, then present their findings to council.
