WTOC receives ’2020 Media Partner of the Year’ award from Greenbriar Children’s Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Greenbrier Children’s Center in Savannah celebrating their partners that make their work possible.
WTOC Anchor Dawn Baker had the honor of accepting the 2020 Media Partner of the Year award from the executive director, Gena Taylor Friday afternoon.
The non-profit agency helps young children and teens who have suffered from abuse, neglect, homelessness or other hardships.
“I think the community realized that with this pandemic came a lot of issues for families and children, and they found a way to support them. And we’re just really grateful for the support we received in 2020 from everyone in the community and especially for WTOC,” said Taylor.
Greenbriar will host a virtual award ceremony this year. You can watch it Wednesday at 11 a.m., we’ll be sure to share it on WTOC’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.