Chatham Unity in the Community gives back to local non-profits with inaugural chili cook off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new non-profit in Chatham County kicked off their first event by giving to local non-profit organizations. They held a Chili Cook-off at Coastal Empire Beer Company and WTOC’s own Tim Guidera served as a judge!
The chili-cook off featured live music, raffles and 13 different teams and their chilis. All of the proceeds raised by this event will go to two non-profits in Chatham County that help with at-risk youth, Savannah/Chatham County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Front Porch.
Chatham Unity in the Community is made up of and was founded by first responders throughout the county.
This cook off was their first event. Attendees and judges cast their votes for the best and crowd favorite chili. Board Member Charlie Phipps says they’re planning to give back to a charitable organization each quarter.
“I think this is just been such a great collaborative effort with all the different agencies and really through team work,” said Phipps. “We’re just super proud of what we’re able to do outside of our actual work environment. Like I’ve said before just because we clock out at the end of the day doesn’t mean that our desire to help people in need goes away.”
Phipps says you can also donate to Savannah/Chatham County CASA and the Front Porch on their Facebook page.
