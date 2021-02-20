Dry weather prevails this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear skies prevail this evening with temperatures dropping from the 50s to the 40s just after sunset. Grab a jacket to keep warm before heading out if you have outdoor plans. Overnight, inland communities will drop near freezing just before sunrise, with frost possible around Savannah.
Tybee Tides: 2.0′ 8:31PM I 7.2′ 2:49AM I 2.4′ 9:21AM
After a chilly start to the day, we’ll see a nice warm up. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. It will be windy Sunday afternoon, with an easterly breeze of 10-15 miles per hour. Although we’ll be mostly sunny, it won’t be the best beach day. We’ll see gusts over 20 miles per hour during the afternoon.
Dry weather this weekend will benefit area rivers that are running high:
The Ogeechee River near Eden will rise to moderate flood stage on Sunday and remain there through the end of the week.
The Canoochee River near Claxton is in moderate flood stage, but will drop to a minor flood stage on Sunday.
The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is in moderate flood stage, not dropping to a minor flood stage until Thursday.
The Altamaha River near Everett City will rise to moderate flood stage on Monday and remain there through Thursday.
Monday morning will be warmer, with morning lows in the upper 40s. A few isolated showers will be around in the morning, but we’ll see a much better chance of rain from the late afternoon into the evening. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected, and accumulations will remain under half of an inch.
Drier weather takes over for the rest of the work week, allowing us to dry out. Morning lows will be in the 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday could be a bit warmer, with highs in the lower 70s.
Another front approaches on Friday, with a chance for showers possible on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
