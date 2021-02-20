Ga. Department of Education rules SCCPSS not in compliance with special needs learning requirements

According to the ruling, “since the district’s IEP Teams were not permitted to consider all components of an educational placement determination when the district provided full distance/remote instruction, including the location of the student’s educational services, in violation of IDEA’s Placement regulation, the district shall provide written notification to all parents of students with disabilities under IDEA in the district to inform them that the district was found to be out of compliance with federal and state special education rules and regulations and to offer the parents the opportunity to request an IEP Team meeting to review and revise their student’s IEP and/or DLP, as appropriate, in accordance with 34 C.F.R. § 300.324.”