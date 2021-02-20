Graham visits Arizona, criticizes Biden on border wall gaps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Senator Lindsey Graham has released a series of tweets about a visit he took to Arizona to monitor construction of the U.S.-Mexican border wall.
In the tweets, Graham said that the Biden administration has stopped construction on a section of border wall in Arizona. Graham also shows a video of the border wall and a gap in it.
Graham says border security has been able to see people flowing in through the breach in Arizona and security resources are being wasted not finishing the wall.
“Nothing around here makes any sense unless you plug this hole,” Graham said.
The section of wall that is unfinished is a wash-crossing Graham said.
“They’re having to use labor-intensive efforts of manpower,” Graham said. “They’re having people watch and ATVs going up and down. If they would just build these two panels, they could take those resources and apply it somewhere else”
In closing, Graham said, “Whether you’re Republican, Democrat, vegetarian, libertarian -- it makes no sense to build a wall with a hole in it.”
