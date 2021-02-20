One injured, one in custody after knife attack in downtown Savannah

One injured, one in custody after knife attack in downtown Savannah
By WTOC Staff | February 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:03 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is recovering after being attacked with a knife in downtown Savannah early Saturday morning.

Savannah Police say an officer was in the 100 block of Congress Street around 2 a.m., for an unrelated call, when the officer witnessed a man with a knife cutting another man outside the bars in that area.

The suspect was disarmed and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.