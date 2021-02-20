One injured, one in custody after knife attack in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is recovering after being attacked with a knife in downtown Savannah early Saturday morning.
Savannah Police say an officer was in the 100 block of Congress Street around 2 a.m., for an unrelated call, when the officer witnessed a man with a knife cutting another man outside the bars in that area.
The suspect was disarmed and taken into custody.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.
