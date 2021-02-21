Crash at Montgomery Street and Staley Avenue closes intersection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have confirmed that a crash at Montgomery Street and Staley Avenue closed the intersection for some time on Saturday night as police cleared the scene.
The crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned.
Savannah Fire was also on the scene assisting in getting occupants out of the vehicles.
Injuries have not be determined at this time. This is a developing story and WTOC will have updates as they come available.
