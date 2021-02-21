Crash on Victory Drive sends motorcyclist driver to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash on Victory Drive sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.
At approximately 12:50 p.m. a car traveling south along Bulloch Street crossed the Victory Drive intersection in front of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist could not stop and crashed into the car and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car has been cited with failure to yield, no insurance and driving with suspended registration.
