Rain returns Monday, but drier weather is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures won’t fall too much overnight, with many of us waking up to upper 40s and lower 50s Monday morning.
Monday Tybee Tides: 2.1′ 10:22AM I 6.4′ 4:18PM I 1.5′ 10:32PM
An isolated shower or two will be possible during the morning, but our morning commute will be mostly dry. Monday afternoon will be comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Showers move into our western communities around lunchtime, arriving over I-95 and the coast in time for the afternoon commute. These showers will push offshore after dinnertime with accumulations less than half an inch.
We need this dry stretch of weather because many of our area rivers are higher than normal.
The Ogeechee River near Eden is in moderate flood stage and will remain there through the end of the week.
The Canoochee River near Claxton is in minor flood stage and will gradually fall throughout the week.
The Ohoopee River near Reidsville is in moderate flood stage and will fall to minor flood stage on Thursday.
The Altamaha River near Everett City will rise to moderate flood stage on Monday and remain there through the end of the week.
High pressure dominates the middle of the work week. Morning lows will be near 40s degrees Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Slight rain chances return at the end of the week into the weekend, when we could see temperatures that feel more like springtime than February!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
