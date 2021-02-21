Saint Leo University hosts military appreciation with free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What better way to say “Thank You” to our military men and women, than by giving them a free meal.
Saint Leo University-Savannah Center and Culver’s on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah have teamed up to show some appreciation to our Armed Forces.
Active military and veterans are asked to stop by the Saint Leo University-Savannah Center, show their military IDs and receive a free meal voucher to Culver’s.
The Military Appreciation Day event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
Four people will be allowed into the center at a time.
Participants will need to wear a mask to enter.
