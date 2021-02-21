Statesboro families pick up groceries at food drop

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a thousand families got a helping hand in Statesboro today.
Volunteers directed people through traffic to load them up with food. The food drop was sponsored by Feed the Boro, the City of Statesboro, and Second Harvest Food Bank. People lined up to receive a supply of food that will feed an average family for one week. Cars lined up in the Statesboro High parking lot hours before the drop began. It also brings out people and groups to help.
“It surprises me each and every time we do this. We’re backed up around the corner here. I got here at 5:15 this morning and there were 10 cars already waiting,” said Don Poe of Feed the Boro.
“It’s very important to come out and help the community out. Even if we’re here temporarily, we want to show that we’re here to help the community,” said SSG Richard Pacheco of the Army Recruiting Officer.
Organizers are already planning another drop for March 27.
