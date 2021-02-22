AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Jump 18¢

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 13 cents to $2.63. The jump in the national average is a direct result of all major Gulf Coast refineries being impacted by the recent winter storm, which has caused gas supplies to tighten and pump prices to increase. Until refineries resume normal operations, supply is expected to remain tight in impacted areas, especially with road conditions and power outages reducing fuel deliveries.