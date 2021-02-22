Beaufort Co. Council to consider changes to open records requests

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The topic of open records is on the agenda for Monday’s Beaufort County Council meeting.
After consulting with our legal team, WTOC sent a letter of objection to the council about some key items on the proposed open records policies. Specifically, the proposal would make surveillance video off limits for citizens to review, fees for requesting records could increase and documents regarding the performance of officials could be withheld.
WTOC believes these policies would be harmful to the operation of open government in Beaufort County.
We will follow tonight’s vote and let you know what happens.
