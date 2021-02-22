Community First Planning Commission will be included in vetting process for Glynn County police chief

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County leaders and a local community organization are coming together to improve the relationship between the Glynn County Police Department and the Black community.
According to county commissioners, the Community First Planning Commission (CFPC) will now be included in the vetting process for a new Glynn County police chief.
Now former Police Chief Jay Wiggins announced his retirement on January 7.
After discussions with the CFPC, the County Commission says it will also use the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives during the police chief selection process.
Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn said in a statement about those discussions that “I believe that we walked away agreeing that we all want the best for our community and for the police department. I look forward to continuing working with them and others to ensure that the police department is addressing concerns of the entire community.”
This move comes months after a Superior Court judge ruled that the option on abolishing the Glynn County Police Department was unconstitutional and could not appear on the ballot in November 2020.
The push to abolish the police department gained traction with state lawmakers after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Glynn County Commissioners then filed a lawsuit claiming that state lawmakers can’t pass something that would abolish a police department without input from the county.
