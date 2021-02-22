Sign up now: COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held Wednesday on Savannah’s Southside

Sign up now: COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held Wednesday on Savannah’s Southside
A local church is teaming up with St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital and the Department of Health to give vaccinations nn Savannah's Southside. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 22, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 6:03 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local church is teaming up with St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital and the Department of Health to give vaccinations on Savannah’s Southside.

It’s all happening Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship (425 W. Montgomery Cross Road). Anyone 65 years or older or a caregiver qualifies for this event. You will need to make an appointment but all you have to do is text the word “Vaccine” to 912-333-3952.

If you need more help signing up for an appointment you can call the church’s office at 912-921-5346.

Vaccination Shots Available. Kingdom Life has partnered with St. Jospehs/Candler Hospital and Department Of Health to...

Posted by Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Savannah on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.