Sign up now: COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held Wednesday on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local church is teaming up with St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital and the Department of Health to give vaccinations on Savannah’s Southside.
It’s all happening Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship (425 W. Montgomery Cross Road). Anyone 65 years or older or a caregiver qualifies for this event. You will need to make an appointment but all you have to do is text the word “Vaccine” to 912-333-3952.
If you need more help signing up for an appointment you can call the church’s office at 912-921-5346.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.