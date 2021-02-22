Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area this evening. This will bring lots of clouds, scattered showers and a few possible storms. Rain chances end around 7pm as the front moves offshore. We’ll being together clear out tonight as high pressure builds in Tuesday through Thursday. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. Another cold front moves through Thursday night and will stall to our south. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. Low pressure may develop develop along the stalled front and move east of us this weekend. We’ll keep some clouds in the forecast with a slight chance for showers now.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm, highs 62-70.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and possible storms through 7pm then clearing, lows 40-46.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs near 70.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas at 4-5 ft. Tonight: W winds at 5-10 kts becoming NW at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts after midnight, seas 3-4 ft. Tuesday: NW winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts becoming W at 5-10 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
