Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area this evening. This will bring lots of clouds, scattered showers and a few possible storms. Rain chances end around 7pm as the front moves offshore. We’ll being together clear out tonight as high pressure builds in Tuesday through Thursday. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. Another cold front moves through Thursday night and will stall to our south. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. Low pressure may develop develop along the stalled front and move east of us this weekend. We’ll keep some clouds in the forecast with a slight chance for showers now.