GDOT construction to close lanes of Interstates 16 and 95

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lanes will be closed this week on both Interstates 16 and 95 according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. I-16 will be impacted between Chatham Parkway and Pooler Parkway.
Closures will affect eastbound and westbound lanes of I-16 and northbound and southbound lanes of I-95, as well as ramps in both directions on I-95 at the I-16 overpass.
Daytime closures will occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Overnight closures will occur between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to “slow down and proceed with caution” during construction.
For the full schedule of construction during the 16@95 project, you can visit GDOT’s website.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.