Hear From Top Contemporary Artists During SCAD deFINE ART

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can hear from some of the nation’s top contemporary artists right from your couch this week.
SCAD DeFINE ART begins tomorrow. The programming is all virtual this year, but many of the artists featured in that programming will have new exhibits on display for you to visit at the SCAD Museum of Art. That includes Sanford Biggers, this year’s DeFINE ART honoree. He will give the festival’s keynote address, followed by a live Q & A. SCAD’s Executive Director of Museums and Exhibitions says Black History Month is an especially fitting time to take in Biggers work.
”He’s one of the most important contemporary artists of our time,” Kari Herrin, SCAD’s Executive Director of Museums and Exhibitions said. “He invites us all to embrace deeper truths, and he’s addressing racial inequalities. This is the perfect time for us to reflect on ourselves and others. When our visitors come to see Sanford’s work, I think that they’ll be moved by the use of material and the symbolic use of material in his work. Sanford uses video, music, sculpture and he redefines history.”
Biggers is just one of a number of artists who will have new exhibitions on display at the SCAD Museum of Art in correspondence with their virtual programming. Organizers say for the best experience, take in the programming first, then go see the exhibitions in person.
“I suggest that you watch all that you can watch of our virtual programming before you come to the museum. We will have three days of stellar programming: studio visits, gallery talks, lectures, performances. Then, take the time to come into the museum, and not only is it just a visual explosion, but also there’s such deeper meaning,” Herrin said. “If you’ll take the time to come with an open mind and let the docents tell you more about the artist’s process, it can be such an incredible opportunity for our community.”
DeFINE ART
Virtual Programming
- Tuesday, February 23 - Thursday, February 25
- Programming free to all
- To see a full schedule of programs, click here. Click on an individual event for a link to register.
SCAD Museum of Art
- 601 Turner Boulevard
- Hours
- Monday - Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Admission
- General admission: $10
- Discounted (senior/military): $8
- Family (three or more): $20
- College students with ID: $5
- SCAD alumni: $5
- SCAD student/faculty/staff: Free
- Children under 14: Free
- For a full list of exhibitions tied to DeFINE ART, click here.
