Hear From Top Contemporary Artists During SCAD deFINE ART

“I suggest that you watch all that you can watch of our virtual programming before you come to the museum. We will have three days of stellar programming: studio visits, gallery talks, lectures, performances. Then, take the time to come into the museum, and not only is it just a visual explosion, but also there’s such deeper meaning,” Herrin said. “If you’ll take the time to come with an open mind and let the docents tell you more about the artist’s process, it can be such an incredible opportunity for our community.”