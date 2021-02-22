High school basketball playoff first-round match-ups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The match-ups are set as high school basketball playoffs get underway for the GHSA on Tuesday. For some leagues, playoffs are already underway. Below are the upcoming match-ups for our local teams.
GHSA Boys Class AAAAAAA
- Camden County at Parkview, 2/23 7:00
GHSA Boys Class AAAAAA
- Richmond Hill vs. Rockdale County, 2/23 5:30
- Statesboro vs. Heritage High, 2/23 7:30
- Brunswick at Grovetown, 2/23 6:00
- Effingham County at Evans, 2/24 6:00
GHSA Boys Class AAAAA
- Wayne County at Eagles Landing, 2/23 7:30
- Coffee at Dutchtown, 2/24 6:00
GHSA Boys Class AAAA
- Benedictine vs. Carver-Columbus, 2/23 5:00
- Islands at Spencer, 2/23 6:00
- Jenkins at Hardaway, 2/24 6:00
- New Hampstead vs. LaGrange, 2/24 6:30
GHSA Boys Class AAA
- Southeast Bulloch at Peach County, 2/23 6:00
- Long County vs. Hephzibah, 2/23 6:30
- Windsor Forest vs. Upson-Lee, 2/23 6:30
- Tattnall County at Cross Creek, 2/24 6:00
- Groves at Americus-Sumter, 2/24 7:30
- Pierce County at Thomson, 2/24 7:30
- Johnson vs. Crisp County, 2/24 8:00
GHSA Boys Class AA
- Woodville-Tompkins at Northeast, TBD
- Swainsboro vs. Bleckley County, 2/24 6:00
- Jeff Davis at Washington County
- Toombs County vs. Jasper/Monticello
GHSA Boys Class A Public
- ECI at Irwin County, 2/24 6:00
- Portal vs. Clinch County, 2/24 6:30
- Metter vs. Lanier
- Claxton at Turner County
GHSA Boys Class A Private
- Country Day vs. Mohammed, 2/23 7:00
- Savannah Christian vs. Whitefield Academy, 2/23 7:00
- Calvary Day at Greenforest, 2/24 7:00
GHSA Girls Class AAAAAA
- Statesboro vs. Heritage, Con. 2/23 6:00
- Brunswick vs. Evans, 2/23 6:00
- Richmond Hill at Grovetown, 2/24 5:30
- Glynn Academy at Rockdale County, 2/23 5:30
GHSA Girls Class AAAAA
- Coffee vs. Union Grove, 2/23 6:00
- Wayne County at Eagles Landing, 2/23 6:00
- Ware County at Dutchtown
GHSA Girls Class AAAA
- Jenkins vs. Kendrick, 2/23 6:00
- Islands vs. Hardaway, 2/23 6:00
- New Hampstead at Troup County, 2/24 6:00
GHSA Girls Class AAA
- Appling County at Cross Creek, 2/23 5:00
- Pierce County vs. Hephzibah, 2/23 6:00
- Johnson vs. Pike County, 2/24 6:00
- Southeast Bulloch at Americus Sumter, 2/24 6:00
- Liberty County vs. Jackson
- Tattnall County at Burke County
GHSA Girls Class AA
- Toombs County at Washington County, 2/23 5:00
- Woodville-Tompkins vs. Dodge County, 2/23 6:00 p.m.
- Swainsboro at Lamar County
GHSA Girls Class A Public
- ECI vs. Charlton County
- Claxton vs. Brooks County
- Screven County at Turner County
GHSA Girls Class A Private
- Country Day (bye)
- Savannah Christian at ELCA, 2/23 6:00
- St. Vincent’s Academy at Greenforest Christian, 2/24 5:00
- Calvary Day vs. Landmark Christian, 2/24 5:30
GISA Boys AA
- Memorial Day vs. Briarwood, 2/24 6:00
- Robert Toombs vs. Edmund Burke
GISA Boys AAA
- Bulloch Academy vs. Bethlehem Christian, 2/24 6:00
- St. Andrew’s vs. Valwood, 2/24 6:00
GISA Girls AAA
- Bulloch Academy vs. Bethlehem, 2/23 5:30
- St. Andrew’s at Westfield, 2/23 6:00
GAPPS AA Boys State Semifinals
- The Habersham School at Arlington Christian, 2/28 8:00
SCHSL Boys Class AAAA
- Hilton Head vs. North Myrtle Beach, 2/22 7:00
- Hartsville vs. Beaufort, 2/22 7:00
SCHSL Girls Class A
- Whale Branch vs. Lamar, 2/23 7:00
SCISA Class 2A Boys
- John Paul II vs. Spartanburg Christian state quarterfinals, 2/23 7:00
- Hilton Head Christian vs. Bethesda Academy state quarterfinals at JPII Gym B, 2/23 7:00
SCISA Class 2A Girls
- Beaufort Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian state quarterfinals at Sumter Co. Civic Center, 2/22 2:00
- Hilton Head Christian vs. Marlboro Academy state quarterfinals at Sumter Co. Civic Center, 2/22 4:00
