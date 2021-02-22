High school basketball playoff first-round match-ups

By Lyndsey Gough | February 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:25 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The match-ups are set as high school basketball playoffs get underway for the GHSA on Tuesday. For some leagues, playoffs are already underway. Below are the upcoming match-ups for our local teams.

GHSA Boys Class AAAAAAA

  • Camden County at Parkview, 2/23 7:00

GHSA Boys Class AAAAAA

  • Richmond Hill vs. Rockdale County, 2/23 5:30
  • Statesboro vs. Heritage High, 2/23 7:30
  • Brunswick at Grovetown, 2/23 6:00
  • Effingham County at Evans, 2/24 6:00

GHSA Boys Class AAAAA

  • Wayne County at Eagles Landing, 2/23 7:30
  • Coffee at Dutchtown, 2/24 6:00

GHSA Boys Class AAAA

  • Benedictine vs. Carver-Columbus, 2/23 5:00
  • Islands at Spencer, 2/23 6:00
  • Jenkins at Hardaway, 2/24 6:00
  • New Hampstead vs. LaGrange, 2/24 6:30

GHSA Boys Class AAA

  • Southeast Bulloch at Peach County, 2/23 6:00
  • Long County vs. Hephzibah, 2/23 6:30
  • Windsor Forest vs. Upson-Lee, 2/23 6:30
  • Tattnall County at Cross Creek, 2/24 6:00
  • Groves at Americus-Sumter, 2/24 7:30
  • Pierce County at Thomson, 2/24 7:30
  • Johnson vs. Crisp County, 2/24 8:00

GHSA Boys Class AA

  • Woodville-Tompkins at Northeast, TBD
  • Swainsboro vs. Bleckley County, 2/24 6:00
  • Jeff Davis at Washington County
  • Toombs County vs. Jasper/Monticello

GHSA Boys Class A Public

  • ECI at Irwin County, 2/24 6:00
  • Portal vs. Clinch County, 2/24 6:30
  • Metter vs. Lanier
  • Claxton at Turner County

GHSA Boys Class A Private

  • Country Day vs. Mohammed, 2/23 7:00
  • Savannah Christian vs. Whitefield Academy, 2/23 7:00
  • Calvary Day at Greenforest, 2/24 7:00

GHSA Girls Class AAAAAA

  • Statesboro vs. Heritage, Con. 2/23 6:00
  • Brunswick vs. Evans, 2/23 6:00
  • Richmond Hill at Grovetown, 2/24 5:30
  • Glynn Academy at Rockdale County, 2/23 5:30

GHSA Girls Class AAAAA

  • Coffee vs. Union Grove, 2/23 6:00
  • Wayne County at Eagles Landing, 2/23 6:00
  • Ware County at Dutchtown

GHSA Girls Class AAAA

  • Jenkins vs. Kendrick, 2/23 6:00
  • Islands vs. Hardaway, 2/23 6:00
  • New Hampstead at Troup County, 2/24 6:00

GHSA Girls Class AAA

  • Appling County at Cross Creek, 2/23 5:00
  • Pierce County vs. Hephzibah, 2/23 6:00
  • Johnson vs. Pike County, 2/24 6:00
  • Southeast Bulloch at Americus Sumter, 2/24 6:00
  • Liberty County vs. Jackson
  • Tattnall County at Burke County

GHSA Girls Class AA

  • Toombs County at Washington County, 2/23 5:00
  • Woodville-Tompkins vs. Dodge County, 2/23 6:00 p.m.
  • Swainsboro at Lamar County

GHSA Girls Class A Public

  • ECI vs. Charlton County
  • Claxton vs. Brooks County
  • Screven County at Turner County

GHSA Girls Class A Private

  • Country Day (bye)
  • Savannah Christian at ELCA, 2/23 6:00
  • St. Vincent’s Academy at Greenforest Christian, 2/24 5:00
  • Calvary Day vs. Landmark Christian, 2/24 5:30

GISA Boys AA

  • Memorial Day vs. Briarwood, 2/24 6:00
  • Robert Toombs vs. Edmund Burke

GISA Boys AAA

  • Bulloch Academy vs. Bethlehem Christian, 2/24 6:00
  • St. Andrew’s vs. Valwood, 2/24 6:00

GISA Girls AAA

  • Bulloch Academy vs. Bethlehem, 2/23 5:30
  • St. Andrew’s at Westfield, 2/23 6:00

GAPPS AA Boys State Semifinals

  • The Habersham School at Arlington Christian, 2/28 8:00

SCHSL Boys Class AAAA

  • Hilton Head vs. North Myrtle Beach, 2/22 7:00
  • Hartsville vs. Beaufort, 2/22 7:00

SCHSL Girls Class A

  • Whale Branch vs. Lamar, 2/23 7:00

SCISA Class 2A Boys

  • John Paul II vs. Spartanburg Christian state quarterfinals, 2/23 7:00
  • Hilton Head Christian vs. Bethesda Academy state quarterfinals at JPII Gym B, 2/23 7:00

SCISA Class 2A Girls

  • Beaufort Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian state quarterfinals at Sumter Co. Civic Center, 2/22 2:00
  • Hilton Head Christian vs. Marlboro Academy state quarterfinals at Sumter Co. Civic Center, 2/22 4:00

