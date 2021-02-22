Local author writes children’s book celebrating Asian heritage, Lunar New Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local award-winning Savannah-based author, Mary C. Kim, has collaborated with a New York City-based illustrator, Eunjoo Feaster, for a children’s book themed on the Lunar New Year.
Written and illustrated for five to seven-year-olds, Super Korean New Years celebrates grandmas, superheroes without whom none of us would exist, and the cultural traditions that unify families across space and time.
