Long Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 2 dogs; found no evidence for charges yet

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two dogs were found dead near train tracks.
According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the two dogs told the sheriff’s office that the animals went missing on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The owner said the dogs were found dead near train tracks near the residential area on Friday, Jan. 29.
The owner told the sheriff’s office that she was concerned the dogs were intentionally killed and the owner listed a person of interest.
The sheriff’s office states it was not requested to the scene where the dogs were found. It was requested to review the case several days later.
The sheriff’s office states it has investigated the complaint, conducted interviews, collected photographs and other documents. At this time, the sheriff’s office has not found any evidence that supports making an arrest in the case.
Posts on social media reference confidential or unknown eyewitnesses, according to the sheriff’s office. If anyone has any firsthand or eyewitness testimony, the sheriff’s office is urging you to come forward.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.