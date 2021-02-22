4 mass vaccination sites open in Georgia

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - All morning and afternoon, the first day of vaccinations at the Macon Farmers Market saw a non-stop stream of Georgians in the 1A-Plus category drive in for their vaccine.
“This is probably the biggest operation that I have had a chance to be a part of within the agency,” Jason Ritter said.
Ritter, Area Four Field Coordinator for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as well as the vaccine site manager, says the Macon Farmers Market had to check several boxes before being selected as the site that would help vaccinate thousands of Georgians.
“We picked the location, as you see behind me, we’ve got the canopies to where that helps with the rain. It also helps with hot temperatures or super cold temperatures. Because we can heat those areas if we need to,” he said.
Ritter says accessibility to the site was also considered, along with access to power and internet to make sure the operation runs as smoothly as possible. Ritter says security is also paramount and a top priority.
“We are being very diligent with our Air National Guard, Homeland Security law enforcement who’s on site, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and local law enforcement are on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to make sure that the people who come into our vaccine line are eligible for the vaccine,” he said.
Ritter says the site booked just under 1,100 people Monday and is booked all day for the next three days.
The four sites are located at:
- Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354
- Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, GA 31701
- Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523
- Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206
Appointments are mandatory and can be made by visiting this website to help you pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who fall under the Phase 1A Plus categories will be able to sign up. You do not have to be a resident of the county of a mass vaccination site to make an appointment.
The sign up is for those who have not already received their first or second dose of the vaccine.
If you do not fall in the categories for Phase 1A Plus, there is an option for you to receive updates from the state on when you could become eligible.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.