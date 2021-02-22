Mayor gives update on new Savannah Arena, local job opportunities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A project that has been talked about for about 20 years but finally moving dirt in the last two years - the Savannah Arena.
Construction first broke ground back in September 2019.
Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he wants to be sure Savannahians are involved in getting the project completed.
Mayor Johnson says he wants this arena to be a legacy project and he wants to make sure Savannah’s people are a part of that legacy.
The mayor announced Monday a plan to increase local participation in the work force for the remainder of the construction.
Mayor Johnson says an office will be onsite to help make sure as many local folks are brought on to help with the remaining work as possible. The city is also partnering with Work Source Coastal to try and recruit workers from minority and underserved communities.
The mayor hopes this project can help employees now, but also well into the future.
“It is a priority for us to see Savannahians building this, Savannah’s new arena, and making sure that people are able to obtain the skills needed to lead our community members to future high wage opportunities,” said Mayor Johnson.
The mayor says around 200 people attended the city’s job fair held last week seeking folks to work on the site and have another planned for March 13 at the Civic Center.
