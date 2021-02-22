Monday: Showers return to the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s just a bit cool out this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s in most locations. It’s mostly cloudy. A couple of showers have developed early this morning and a few more are possible through the morning commute.
Rain won’t slow you down too much, but you may encounter some wet roadways through the drive-in. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon as clouds thicken and more widespread rain approaches. A damp afternoon is in the forecast with nearly steady temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain pushes offshore around, or just after dinner-time; giving way to a drier, clearer and chilly overnight.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning, under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine rules the Tuesday afternoon forecast with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s!
Sunshine dominates the forecast through mid-week ahead of a chance of a few showers this weekend with temperatures remaining warmer-than-normal.
Cooler weather may return early next week with a greater shot at rain.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
