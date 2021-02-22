SC reports 779 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, positive rate below 5%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 800 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.
DHEC reported 779 new and 124 probable COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed and two probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 437,018 confirmed cases, 68,571 probable cases, 7,417 confirmed deaths and 915 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 23,892 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.6%.
