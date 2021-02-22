SCCPSS parents give feedback to hybrid learning plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students got back into the classroom Monday for the first time in 2021.
The district’s hybrid plan returned allowing in-person learning three days a week for half of their students.
While virtual learning remains an option for some, others say this day was one they have been counting down to.
We talked to a few parents who say this day is one they have been not only wanting, but needing as they feel virtual learning took a big toll on their children.
“Oh they was excited. My 8-year-old was up at 4 o’clock this morning and my 8th grader he hadn’t been to school in over a year so he was scared to death,” said SCCPSS Mom Linda Henze.
After initial fears, Linda says her two students were happy to be back at school and so was she after not having internet at their home.
“It’s great because I can’t do it. It’s been horrible.”
She says the past year her youngest has been working on paper packets while she and her middle school student chased down the district’s Wi-Fi on wheels to get him logged on to his classes.
“It’s just been very hard on him we just moved here two months, about two and a half months before we even shut down so he’s new to the whole school system in Chatham County so this has all been horrible.”
Linda says she feels her student’s learning has suffered and believes this change will make a big difference.
“So, getting him back in the classroom, just back in the school period is great.”
While Linda is happy to have her kids back in class some, she wants a full five day return and that was echoed by another parent we talked to who said this hybrid schedule is hard for working parents. While she couldn’t do an interview, she said her kids were excited to go back to class, but she feels the district has a lot of work to do to catch up and regain public trust as the lag in reopening will be felt for years.
