Speed limits lowered across parts of Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple speed limits have now been changed in different areas along Pooler Parkway.
It’s been just over a week since the change. Although it may slow you down, a recent traffic study suggests it could help save lives.
“Everybody knows the tremendous growth we’ve had along Pooler Parkway. The addition to all the business and homes in the area brings in more traffic and more cars. Especially when you talk about the intersection near Tanger with all the shopping as well,” said Lt. Victor Tyson of the Pooler Police Department.
With the increased traffic comes an increased chance of something tragic.
“We’ve working multiple fatalities up and down Pooler Parkway,” said Lt. Tyson.
In response, the City of Pooler and their Police Department went looking for a solution.
“We took it upon ourselves to do a traffic study to make sure that our speed limits were in compliance with the number of crashes we were having,” Lt. Tyson said.
The study showed that speed limits did in fact need to be lowered in multiple areas of Pooler Parkway.
Something both the Georgia Department of Transportation and City of Pooler agreed on.
A small change, which Lt. Tyson believes will have a big impact.
“It gives you a chance to take notice of things that are in the area. It gives you a chance to look at the other cars and pedestrians that are out. So, when you slow down it gives you that extra time to make sure the conditions of the roadway are what they need to be.”
So, you’re commute may now take a few minutes longer, but in return could spare someone their life.
Pooler Police installed the new signage just over a week ago, but they can not begin ticketing drivers until 30 days after changing the speed limit.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.