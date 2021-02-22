Thousands of SCCPSS students returning to the classroom Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Savannah-Chatham County Public School students will be returning to the classrooms for the first time this semester on Monday.
The school district will follow its hybrid learning model, which means students will be taking turns learning at school and at home.
Chatham County saw a surge in cases after the holidays, so in January, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System switched to all virtual learning until it was safe for students to return.
Starting Feb. 22, more than 12,000 students will begin returning to their classrooms. The district has split those students into two groups: Cohort A and B. One group will spend the next two weeks learning three days in person and two days at home. Then, the groups will switch.
All students will still be required to wear a face mask.
