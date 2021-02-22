Tybee Island Police warn public of phone scam

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police want to warn you of a phone scam that has been used across the country since at least 2019.
They say that two people have contacted them after receiving images via text message that appear to show dead and decapitated bodies. In one instance, the scammer claimed to know where the person lived and demanded $1,000 through Apple Pay.
Tybee Island Police ask that if you receive one of these messages, do not respond. They ask that you contact police immediately to a file a report and document the incident. Once officers have the information they need, you can delete and block the number.
