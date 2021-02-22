Virtual meeting being held to discuss affordable housing for Chatham Co. residents with disabilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Council on Disability Issues will discuss affordable housing for residents with disabilities.
The task force will share their plan to combat the issue, and listen to the public’s input. The meeting will be virtual and start at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
SCCDI says they encourage Chatham County residents with a disability to attend and voice their opinions. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Please contact Vice-Chair, Eva Joseph, at eva.dunreith.joseph@gmail.com if you would like to be sent the call-in and virtual meeting link. An ASL interpreter will be provided.
