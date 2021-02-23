Arbery’s mother files civil rights lawsuit alleging cover up, delay in justice

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On the one year anniversary of his death, Ahmaud Arbery’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men charged with his death, as well as several law enforcement members and prosecutors.
The lawsuit claims those involved with Arbery’s death and the following investigation violated his civil rights by a delay in justice and cover up.
The suit filed by Wanda Cooper-Jones in U.S. District Court seeks $1 million.
The suit mentions the three suspects – Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan - as well as Police Officer Robert Rash, former Police Chief John Powell, 10 other police officials listed as “John Doe”, Jackie Johnson, George Barnhill, and Glynn County.
You can read the lawsuit below. WARNING: There are graphic language and details that may be inappropriate for some readers:
