Celebrating Black History: Remembering Georgia’s ‘Original 33’

“The courage that they had to stand and be unified. They taught us how to do the first block vote. Because back then, in order for them to get anything done, they had to stick together. Fast forward these men come at a time when lynching was still legal. It was the inevitable and a regular thing of the time. They were framed for crimes they didn’t commit. Fourteen of them were lynched and killed. When they came into the House of Representatives, they were not allowed to serve,” explained Ga. State Rep. Carl Gilliard.