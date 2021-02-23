Colleton Co. schools confirm 2021 -22 calendar, set school start date

The school board of trustees says they voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the new calendar after a school year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean and Rob Way | February 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 7:12 AM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the new calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

The district says the calendar lists Aug. 16 as the first day of the school year.

The approved calendar can be found on the Colleton County School District’s website.

The school year will end on June 2, 2022.

It lists Dec. 17, March 18 and April 15 as weather make-up days during the school year.

“The primary consideration is what’s best for students from an academic standpoint,” the district’s website states.

