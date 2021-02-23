Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-23-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. Another cold front moves into the area and stalls Thursday night. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. The front will move back north of the area Friday into the weekend. This will allow our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Most river levels will fall through out the week but remain in flood.