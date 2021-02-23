Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-23-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday. We can expect lots of sunshine and above average temps. Another cold front moves into the area and stalls Thursday night. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low and temps will only cool slightly Friday. The front will move back north of the area Friday into the weekend. This will allow our temps to warm nicely and keep our rain chances low. Most river levels will fall through out the week but remain in flood.
Today will be sunny and breezy with NW wind showers gusting to 25 mph, highs 67-70.
Tonight will be and cool, lows 41-47.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NW winds at 10-15 kts becoming W at 5-10 kts then SW late, seas at 2-3 ft. Tonight: W winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: W winds at 5 kts becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.
