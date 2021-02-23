David Perdue will not run for the US Senate in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After filing papers last week signaling his intention to run for the Senate in 2022, Republican David Perdue announced in a statement that he is no longer considering a run for the seat currently held by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). His statement reads in part:
“After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022. This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.”
Perdue also signaled his support for the reform of voting laws currently under consideration by the Georgia General Assembly.
Perdue served as senator from Georgia from 2015-2021. He lost his bid for reelection to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D). Warnock and Ossoff were elected in a runoff race last month after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in November during the general election.
