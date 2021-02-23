The 2:23 Foundation organizes walk in memory of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2:23 Foundation, which started to bring awareness to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, is hosting a memorial walk tonight at 5:30 p.m. Organizers say it will start at the entrance of the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
The neighborhood is not too far from where Arbery lived with his mother. His family says he would frequently jog in this area for exercise.
The 2:23 Foundation’s Executive Assistant Samantha Gilder says they will walk the neighborhood this evening, in its entirety, and end at the scene of Arbery’s death for a candlelight vigil.
Gilder says they’ll finish the run Arbery set out to take and leave the neighborhood for him.
“I think our community just needs moments of healing and moments of unity. All of this happened in the middle of a pandemic, so trying to like feel united and connected in the time where we’re like supposed to not be any of those things — it just seems like this is a really nice way that the whole community can come together for the same thing,” said Gilder.
Gilder says she expects hundreds of people to show up for the walk and vigil tonight including several of Arbery’s family members.
“Our whole thing here is to finish the run that Ahmaud set out to take on February 23, 2020. He was not able to leave this neighborhood. We will and we will do that for him.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.