Georgia Senate panel seeks wider special education vouchers

ATLANTA (AP) — A state Senate committee is advancing a bill that would broaden eligibility for a Georgia program that pays for special education students to attend private schools.
The Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 6-5 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 47, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.
Supporters say there is a small fraction of students who aren’t served well by public schools. Opponents say the bill won’t benefit everyone and that it will drain money from public schools at a time Georgia is sending less aid than its funding formula calls for.
Fewer than 5,000 students are served by the current program.
